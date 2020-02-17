Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,639.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $891,913.00 and approximately $88,639.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00481250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.06305443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00067955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

