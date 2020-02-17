Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $255,230.00 and $4.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,822 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

