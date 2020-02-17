ZeuxCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $120,407.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $120,407.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00493402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.78 or 0.06311243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005288 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010395 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.