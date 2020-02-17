Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

