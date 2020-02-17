Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Zoetis stock opened at $144.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

