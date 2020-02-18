0Chain (ZCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,661.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market cap of $3.07 million and $7,661.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

