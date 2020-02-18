$113.67 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report sales of $113.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.18 million to $118.80 million. Lindsay posted sales of $109.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $452.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.51 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $482.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $494.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

NYSE LNN opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindsay by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $345,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lindsay by 713.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

