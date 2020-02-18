1,448 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $16.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. 1,885,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,944.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,821.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.