$167.43 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $167.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $168.46 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $168.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $683.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.60 million to $688.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.32 million, with estimates ranging from $694.10 million to $712.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

