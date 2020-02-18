175,015 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 161,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,922. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

