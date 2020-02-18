1SG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, 1SG has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00006934 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, OEX, Kryptono and BitMart. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $44.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00464216 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009921 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 235.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005781 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001597 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010401 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,790 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @



1SG Token Trading

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

