$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,486,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

