20,205 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1239 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from iShares CMBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

