226,236 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. New Residential Investment makes up approximately 3.5% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.05% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,880,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 59.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 999,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

