33,239 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54,477.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.22. 10,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 311.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

