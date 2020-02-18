33,363 Shares in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORR. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

