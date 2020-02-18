33,991 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 470,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,379,750. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of OHI opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

