$719.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post $719.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.10 million. Pentair reported sales of $688.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,986,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

