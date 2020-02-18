$723.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will report $723.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $730.41 million. Tronox posted sales of $429.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tronox.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after acquiring an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tronox by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

