784,272 Shares in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 315,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,361,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

