$890.21 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $890.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $896.70 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.