AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $142.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.63 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $522.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $524.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770.93 million, with estimates ranging from $763.85 million to $779.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.