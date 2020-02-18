Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-1.00 EPS.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 433,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $78.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

