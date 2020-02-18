Aeron (ARN) Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Aeron has a market cap of $3.45 million and $4.44 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kuna and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kuna, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDAX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

