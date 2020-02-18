Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

