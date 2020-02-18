All Sports Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15. All Sports has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $309,229.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

