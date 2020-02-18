Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,057 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

