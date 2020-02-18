Alphacat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,900.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $498,371.00 and approximately $48,900.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

