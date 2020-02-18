Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s 5th Largest Position

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $475,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $16.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,944.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,821.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

