Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.84 on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,944.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,821.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

