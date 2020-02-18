AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of AMERCO worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AMERCO by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $346.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.23. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $333.41 and a 1 year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.