American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.17. 4,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.