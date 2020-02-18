American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.79-3.89 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.79-3.89 EPS.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.26. 1,478,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,172. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $140.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.