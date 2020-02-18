American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.79-3.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. American Water Works also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.79-3.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.26. 1,478,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

