Amoveo Trading Up 111.3% Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $50.66 or 0.00499826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1,179.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 111.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00492546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.55 or 0.06223821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028054 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.