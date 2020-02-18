Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $80.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $319.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $899.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

