Ankr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.52 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Bitinka. Ankr has a market cap of $10.96 million and $3.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00491888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.16 or 0.06216087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00069039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Bgogo, Coinsuper, Upbit, Hotbit, KuCoin, Binance DEX, Huobi Korea, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bithumb, BitMax, Coinone, CoinExchange, Coinall, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

