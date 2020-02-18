Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.89 Million

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to post $369.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $374.10 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $346.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $899.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

