ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ASXFY remained flat at $$56.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.07.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

