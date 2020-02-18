ATBCoin (ATB) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,284.00 and $46,495.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,128.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.10 or 0.04112874 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00762170 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019574 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.