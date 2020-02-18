Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athersys an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Athersys stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 662,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,341. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Athersys by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

