Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $99,571.00 and $17.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.