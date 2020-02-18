Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$2.33 per share for the quarter.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion.
BMO stock opened at C$101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$88.24 and a 1 year high of C$106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$106.18.
In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.