Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.