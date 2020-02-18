BANKEX Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $131,051.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Simex, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00480889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.06225840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.