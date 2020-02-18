Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Bellus Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellus Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 343,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. Bellus Health has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

