Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 132.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

BHLB opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

