BERNcash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $318.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, BERNcash has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $28,831.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01134121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00208739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066623 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004583 BTC.

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

