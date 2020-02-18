Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.08. The stock had a trading volume of 125,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $404.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

