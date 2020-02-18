Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $6,495.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

